UFC 255 to be headlined by two Flyweight Championship fights

On Friday, UFC President Dana White broke the massive news with regards to the UFC Flyweight Divisions, announcing a pair of Flyweight Title fights for this year's UFC 255 pay-per-view.

While speaking to ESPN, Dana White confirmed that newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo will be defending his title against Cody Garbrandt, who is set to drop down a weight class in order to challenge for the 125-lb belt.

In addition to this news, I’m told Deiveson Figueiredo signed a new six-fight deal with UFC. He had three left. https://t.co/NWAK9bTQFZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 7, 2020

On the same card, Valentina Shevchenko will also mark her return to the Octagon, as 'Bullet' prepares for her next title defense against Brazilian fighter Jennifer Maia.

Here is the confirmation of the news, via ESPN:

Both the men's and women's flyweight titles will be on the line at #UFC255, @danawhite tells @bokamotoESPN 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/vRpzg15ZG3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2020

UFC 255 to feature two Flyweight Title bouts

Deiveson Figueiredo won the UFC Flyweight Championship back in July in his second consecutive win over Joseph Benavidez in the UFC. Since then, the Brazilian champion has been going back-and-forth with Cody Garbrandt, who is on the back of a win over Raphael Assuncao from UFC 250.

'No Love' has been vouching for a shot at the Flyweight Title, and it looks like the former UFC Bantamweight Champion will finally get his wish come November 21, 2020.

On the other hand, this will be Valentina Shevchenko's return fight in the UFC after being sidelined with an injury. 'Bullet' was originally scheduled to defend the UFC Women's Flyweight Title against Joanne Calderwood but had to pull out of the fight card due to a leg injury.

Advertisement

Calderwood, meanwhile, didn't want to sit out of Octagon competition and opted for a fight against Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 5. The #1 contender eventually fell victim to a submission finish and with the win, Maia was promoted to the #1 contender slot.

UFC 255 is scheduled for November 21, 2020, and as of now, the two UFC Flyweight Title bouts have been confirmed for the event.