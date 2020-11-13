UFC 255 news: Daniel Rodriguez steps in to fight Nicolas Dalby after Orion Cosce withdrawal

As reported by MMA Junkie, Daniel Rodriguez has stepped in to fight Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020.

Although, one ought to note that the UFC is yet to officially announce the Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby UFC 255 contest.

Dalby was initially scheduled to face Orion Cosce at UFC 255, but Cosce has now withdrawn from the fight. The reasons behind Cosce pulling out from the matchup are yet to be revealed.

Rodriguez, meanwhile was initially set to fight Bryan Barberena at the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos event which takes place on November 14th, 2020.

However, Barberena suffered internal bleeding from a couple of ruptured arteries in the omentum, an injury which required the fighter to undergo emergency laparotomy surgery a week prior to the Rodriguez fight.

With Barberena out of the fight, Rodriguez was left without an opponent to compete against on the UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos fight card.

Orion Cosce’s withdrawal helped Daniel Rodriguez get on the UFC 255 fight card

Orion Cosce was set to compete in one of the most important fights of his career, taking on veteran fighter Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255.

Nevertheless, Cosce has withdrawn from the event, leaving Dalby without an opponent for UFC 255. That being said, the UFC has now reportedly roped in Daniel Rodriguez to fight Dalby at UFC 255.

Rodriguez last competed in August 2020 and is coming off a spectacular KO win over Dwight Grant. Rodriguez is regarded as a well-rounded fighter with an impressive MMA record of 13 wins and only 1 loss.

Rodriguez’s sole MMA loss came by way of split decision back in 2017, and the talented welterweight has been impressing one and all with his winning ways ever since.

Dalby, on the other hand, last competed in July of this year, suffering a first-round submission loss at the hands of Jesse Ronson.

With Dalby looking to return to the win column, the Rodriguez matchup seems like an excellent clash of styles between two highly-motivated fighters in the UFC’s talent-rich welterweight division.

The UFC 255 fight card will be headlined by a UFC men’s flyweight title fight between reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Alex Perez.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC 255 is a UFC women’s flyweight title fight between reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jennifer Maia.

Furthermore, an exciting clash between welterweight knockout artist Mike Perry and Tim Means serves as one of the top bouts of UFC 255.

Which fighter do you think would win the fight between Daniel Rodriguez and Nicolas Dalby? Sound off in the comments.