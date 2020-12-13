UFC 256 Figueiredo vs Moreno fight night bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

The last UFC PPV of the year UFC 256 just concluded and the stacked card did not disappoint.

We saw new contenders emerge in various weight divisions and 2021 will be another exciting year for the UFC.

4 fighters will be taking home USD 50,000 as post-fight bonuses for the UFC 256 card.

The fight of the night honors went to Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno who fought for the UFC flyweight title in a fight worthy of being considered for the ‘fight of the year’ award too.

Rafael Fiziev and Kevin Holland took home the Performance of the Night bonuses.

Fiziev utilized his vast experience in kickboxing to knock out UFC veteran Renato Moicano with a beautiful combination in the first round.

Kevin Holland too looked stellar as he KO’d UFC legend Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza while being on the ground in one of the most unique finishes in UFC history.

I get it.... how the hell they gonna put that move in the game? 🤷🏾‍♂️ @ufc @EASPORTSUFC #CallBigMouth pic.twitter.com/YhaKLCrB78 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 13, 2020

Will the UFC 256 main event to have a second chapter?

The main event of the PPV between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno ended in a majority draw.

The champion was penalized with a point deduction for landing a groin strike on Moreno. He had earlier in the fight landed an eye poke as well.

As is the case with a draw, the champ retained his title in perhaps the best fight ever in the UFC’s flyweight division.

Moreno’s left arm appeared to be hurt heading into the 5th round.

However, the Mexican confirmed in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that it was his shoulder that was hurting and there was nothing serious about it.

It only seems fair to have a rematch between these two in 2021.

The fight fans will be eagerly awaiting the second chapter of this epic encounter.