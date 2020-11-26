UFC 256 headliner Brandon Moreno reveals how his manager failed to get him a title shot instead of Alex Perez 

Brandon Moreno is finally getting his long-awaited shot at the flyweight title. He is set to go up against the champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC 256 on December 12.

However, Brandon Moreno should have gotten his opportunity earlier this month, when Deiveson Figueiredo's original opponent at UFC 255, Cody Garbrandt, had to pull out of the fight owing to a bicep tear.

Garbrandt explained how contracting Covid-19 kept him from full-fledged training heading into the fight, and now the bicep injury would also keep him out of the Octagon for at least five weeks.

Despite having told Brandon Moreno that he would be next in line for the title if something went wrong, UFC went with Alex Perez as the challenger for Figueiredo. The Champion retained his title with a Round 1 submission.

Speaking with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Brandon Moreno addressed the matter.

Brandon Moreno was mad and confused about the booking

Ariel Helwani pointed out in the interview that both Brandon Moreno and Alex Perez are represented by the same manager, Jason House. Helwani asked Moreno whether he had a conversation with House regarding the booking and how come UFC went with Alex Perez over him.

Brandon Moreno said that it left him angry and confused, and he still is not sure why that happened. But he still has faith in Jason House, as he has done everything right for him ever since the two started working together.

"I was very mad in that moment with everybody. I'm very serious and I never tried to make some post in Instagram, but I was very mad and I was very confused and I talked with Jason. He said the company took the decision to take Alex Perez for the title. Even right now I can't understand what happened in that night when Mick Maynard and Dana White talked about the next Flyweight title fight. But you know Jason has made everything perfect with me since I started to work with him. So, I have all my confidence with him right now."

Alex Perez was originally scheduled to fight Brandon Moreno on the UFC 255 card before he got promoted to challenge the title. Moreno then faced his namesake, Brandon Royval, in a fight he won via first-round TKO.

Brandon Moreno previously told MMA Junkie that he had nothing against Royval and that he was an impressive MMA opponent with great jiu-jitsu skills and good hands.

But he was promised the title fight which he did not get, and he was not quite convinced with whatever explanation UFC gave for their decision either.

"Actually, the UFC gave me an explanation, I’m trying to still be loyal with the UFC, but their explanation doesn’t have any sense for me, and I don’t know. Alex Perez is a huge fighter, but all his record is against non-ranked guys. Just his two fights against Benavidez and Formiga. He beat Formiga, but Benavidez killed Alex Perez – and me, even my losses were against top 10 fighters. Alexandre Pantoja, Sergio Pettis, but all my wins, all my career in the UFC is against top 10 fighters."