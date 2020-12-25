UFC 256 injury report: How long will Tony Ferguson and others be out for?

UFC 256 was perhaps the best event of 2020, with several great fights on display. It comes as no shock that the PPV has been nominated for the UFC ‘Event of the Year’ award.

The promotion was so thrilled with the event that it ran a replay of the PPV on ESPN 2.

Tune in!



The official #UFC256 replay starts now on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/JvFk4TUsaf — UFC (@ufc) December 25, 2020

As is the case with great fights on a great card, there were numerous injuries, and various fighters will have to go through medical tests to ensure that they are not handed medical suspensions.

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo was handed a minimum 60-day suspension with a 45-day no-contact clause. He will also require a clearance of a possible broken right toe and an X-Ray of his right bicep. If not cleared, he will be suspended for six months. Figueredo fought Brandon Moreno to a draw in the main event of UFC 256.

Moreno, on the other hand, has been handed a minimum 45 days suspension with no contact for 30 days. He would require a clearance after undergoing an MRI of his left shoulder, which popped during a fight. He has also been advised an X-Ray of his right forearm. Either confirmed injury will lead to a 6-month medical suspension.

Tony Ferguson, who lost his fight against Charles Oliveira, needs an MRI of his left elbow to get a medical clearance. He was caught in a devastating armbar by Oliveira for an extended time and had his left arm hyperextended. While there has been no update on the MRI scans yet, Ferguson displayed his savagery as he posted a video of training five days after his fight against Oliveira.

As of now ‘El Cucuy’ is on a 45-day medical suspension with a 30 day no contact clause. Oliveira too has been medically suspended for 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a cut above his left eye.

Other fighters who need clearances to avoid a 6-month medical suspension include Mackenzie Dern (facial CT scan and X-Ray of the left hand), Cub Swanson (right-hand X-Ray), Peter Barrett (MRI of the right knee), and Sam Hughes (requires clearance from ophthalmologist).

Advertisement

Billy Quarantillo, Renato Moicano, Daniel Pineda, Junior dos Santos, Jacare Souza, and Virna Jandiroba have also been handed medical suspensions ranging from 30 to 60 days.

What’s next for UFC?

After UFC Vegas 17 on December 19th, the promotion is on a nearly month-long break for festivities.

The promotion returns to action on January 16th with UFC Fight Night 184, which sees Max Holloway take on Calvin Kattar in the main event.

The event is soon followed by UFC Fight Night 185, headlined by a welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards.

The week-long extravaganza in Abu Dhabi ends on January 23rd at UFC 257, where Dustin Poirier will take on Conor McGregor in the main event.