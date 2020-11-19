Rising UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane finally has his chance to make a statement against a top-ranked opponent inside the Octagon.

UFC president Dana White had earlier announced that the promotion was trying to book a heavyweight matchup between Junior dos Santos and Gane. Now, the fight has been made official and will go down at UFC 256, the promotion's final pay-per-view of 2020, on December 12 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC veteran Dos Santos will be desperately looking to return to winning ways against Gane as he is yet to snap out of the longest losing streak of his career. Dos Santos got finished in his last three fights inside the octagon and this could very well be a make-or-break matchup for the Brazilian.

Dos Santos got knocked out in the first round by Francis Ngannou in June 2019 and was subsequently stopped in the second rounds of both his fights against Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik thereafter.

Ciryl Gane will be looking to extend his undefeated streak at UFC 256

Ciryl Gane is one of the brightest prospects in the promotion's heavyweight division and the Frenchman will be looking to extend his winning streak to seven by beating Dos Santos. After a successful 2019 season, Gane failed to compete inside the octagon in 2020 due to a contract dispute related to his UFC Fight Island 6 opponent Ante Delija.

Gane is undefeated in the UFC with a record of 3-0 thus far. He has registered stoppage victories against both Raphael Pessoa and Don’Tale Mayes. Gane also scored a unanimous decision win over Tanner Boser at UFC Busan this past December.

The UFC 256 fight card is shaping up to be stacked, already featuring two world title fights. The first one will see double champ Amanda Nunes defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson in the main event. The other title fight of the night will feature recently-crowned bantamweight champion Petr Yan’s first title defense in the co-main event against Aljamain Sterling.