UFC 256 weigh-ins: Figueiredo vs Moreno detailed weigh-in results

UFC 256 weigh-in results will be posted as soon as the fighters weigh in and register their official weights for the event.

Meanwhile, watch the full UFC 256 weigh-ins live right here. The event starts at 11.55 am EST on Friday morning.

UFC 256 is merely hours away and all the fighters on the card will be looking to make weight to avoid deductions in their payouts.

None more though, than Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno who will be headlining a stacked card and fighting for the UFC Men’s flyweight championship.

Figueiredo needed less than 2 minutes to finish Alex Perez in his first title defense at UFC 255 on November 21st. He called out Moreno after his win and the fight was confirmed before the champion left the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Moreno, incidentally, defeated Brandon Royval via TKO in the first round on the same card. Both fighters have only had around 3 weeks of preparation for the title fight and the bout still promises to be an explosive affair.

In the co-main event of the evening, lightweight stalwarts and top 10 ranked fighters Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira go head-to-head.

Ferguson would be looking to bounce back from a devastating loss at the hands of Justin Garthje in May at UFC 249. Gaethje, as a result, went on to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 254.

Oliveira on the other hand will, will be looking to make ‘El Cucuy’ his 8th consecutive victim. Oliveira is tied at the top position for most finishes in the UFC with Donald Cerrone, having won 16 fights via submissions or knockouts. He would love to add Ferguson’s scalp to his resume.

With Khabib having retired and Dustin Poirier taking on Conor McGregor at UFC 257, this fight is bound to have major title ramifications.

Mackenzie Dern will take on Virna Jandiroba in a women’s strawweight division bout. Both fighters are heading to the Octagon with two consecutive wins and will be looking to climb the 115-pound ladder even further.

Kevin Holland takes on Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza in a middleweight bout. Holland was withdrawn from his main event fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 after testing positive for COVID 19. His replacement, Marvin Vettori, eventually won the fight.

Holland who fights for the 5th time this year, will have his hands full against Souza. The Brazilian BJJ stalwart will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost 4 out of his last 6 UFC outings.

Junior dos Santos faces undefeated French heavyweight Ciryl Gane in another explosive bout to open the main card.

The prelims promise some great fights too as veteran Cub Swanson takes on Daniel Pineda in a featherweight bout.

Featherweight stalwart Renato Moicano makes his second appearance at lightweight as he takes on the Kyrgyzstani fighter Rafael Fiziev.

