UFC 259 live stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC fight live?

UFC is once again returning to the prestigious UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the third pay-per-view event of this year. UFC 259 will take place on Saturday (March 6) headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya and co-featuring Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson.

The middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will challenge the light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz by moving up a weightclass to become the fifth-ever fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously. If "The Last Stylebender" comes out victorious in this classic display of striking versus grappling, he will join the elite group of fighters who hold the record of being a 'Champ-Champ'. First achieved by Conor McGregor, the feat has also been achieved by Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo.

Israel Adesanya weighed in at 200.5 pounds at the UFC 259 weigh-ins, staying true to his word that he would not be cutting weight. Jan Blachowicz weighed-in at 205 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC 259, women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend the latter title against Megan Anderson, who has been waiting for a long time to get her shot at the UFC gold. After an unfortunate cancellation of their UFC 256 match-up, the two women will finally lock-up this Saturday in the UFC 259 co-main event.

UFC 259 Pay-Per-View Cost

UFC 259 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Viewers will need an ESPN+ subscription to stream the event this Saturday.

Existing ESPN subscribers can purchase the PPV from the ESPN website for $69.99. Those who do not have a subscription can get the bundled package and save on the money spent.

The ESPN+ yearly subscription along with UFC 259 pay-per-view can be purchased at $89.98, therefore saving nearly 30% on the cost. A regular one-year subscriptuon of ESPN+ is priced at $59.99.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 259 will be available on BT Sport 2 instead of the usual BT Sport Box Office. Those with BT Broadband subscriptions can access BT TV and BT Sport by adding £15.00 per month to their existing packages. BT provides a 'Big Sport' package at £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport channels, including BT Sport 2.

Non-BT customers can also access the event by signing up for the BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25. The event can also be streamed live on BT Sport website and app.

In India, UFC 259 can be accessed by cable TV on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). It can be streamed live as well with a Sony LIV app premium subscription.