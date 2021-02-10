UFC 259 news: Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic is the latest fight added to a stacked card

The light heavyweight bout between No. 2 Thiago Santos and No. 4 Aleksandar Rakic is the latest addition to the stacked UFC 259 fight card on March 6.

UFC 259 will be one of the rare events in which the promotion has booked more than one title fight for the same night. 10 other bouts have been confirmed so far, in addition to the three championship contests.

Jan Blachowicz will defend the light heavyweight title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, while Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson will compete for the women's featherweight belt. Moreover, Petr Yan will also have his second title defense against Aljamain Sterling.

UFC president Dana White has revealed that UFC 259 will also be open to the public for the first time in the United States since March when the coronavirus pandemic started.

The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will count on the presence of a lucky winner from the UFC Best Seats promotion plus a guest. In addition to watching UFC 259 live from the UFC Apex, fans will also receive unique products from the fighting franchise.

What does the UFC 259 fight card look like at the moment?

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya

With the confirmation of the light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic, the stacked UFC 259 fight card has 13 contests set to happen on March 6.

While Israel Adesanya will try to become the fifth UFC fighter to hold two weight classes titles concurrently by defeating Jan Blachowicz, Amanda Nunes will attempt to extend her unbeaten 7-0 record in title fights.

The first woman to have become a double champion in the UFC will make her second belt defense in the newly created UFC women's featherweight division. Nunes captured the title at UFC 232 against Cris Cyborg and retained it after defeating Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Here's what the UFC 259 fight card looks like right now:

Jan Blachowicz versus Israel Adesanya (light heavyweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes versus Megan Anderson (women's featherweight title fight)

Petr Yan versus Aljamain Sterling (bantamweight title fight)

Aleksandar Rakic versus Thiago Santos (light heavyweight)

Dominick Cruz versus Casey Kenney (bantamweight)

Drew Dober versus Islam Makchachev (lightweight)

Joseph Benavidez versus Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Sean Brady versus Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Aalon Cruz versus Uros Medic (featherweight)

Randy Costa versus Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

Tim Elliott versus Jordan Espinosa (flyweight)

Amanda Lemos versus Livia Renata Souza (women's bantamweight)

Song Yadong versus Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)