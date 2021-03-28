UFC 260: BT Sport pays tribute to Pride FC with brilliant Miocic vs Ngannou 2 posters

BT Sport has come up with creative ways to capture fight fans' imagination in recent times. The most recent addition is the poster for Miocic vs Ngannou 2. Following documentary shorts on Khabib Nuramgomedov and Leon Edwards, BT Sport has produced Miocic vs Ngannou 2 posters paying tribute to the now-defunct MMA promotion, Pride FC.

BT Sport also recreated a rare Mirko Cro Cop poster with defending UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to promote Miocic vs Ngannou 2. Both fighters share Croatian roots.

The poster depicts the coat of arms of the Croatian flag superimposed on the fighter, symbolizing the fighting spirit of the nation. Mirko Cro Cop is regarded as one of the best MMA fighters and kickboxers of all time.

Stipe Miocic was born to immigrant Croatian parents in the USA. He has grown into one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in modern MMA. The poster does poetic justice to the similarities between Stipe Miocic and Mirko Cro Cop.

Another variant of BT Sport's Miocic vs Ngannou2 poster is a recreation of the 2004 Pride FC Grand Prix. The poster has a black and white picture of Francis Ngannou with a butterfly gently sitting on his closed fist. The image implies that every fighter is as delicate and vulnerable to Francis Ngannou's knockout power as a butterfly.

Pride FC was a Japanese MMA promotion remembered for hosting some of the most iconic events in the history of the sport. The promotion produced MMA legends like Fedor Emelianenko, Mirko Cro Crop, Kazushi Sakuraba and Antonio Rodrigo Noguera to name a few.

Following Pride's purchase by UFC's parent company Zuffa in 2007, the organization was dissolved. Many fighters on its roster came over to the UFC while the majority chose to pursue a career in other Asian promotions.

Miocic vs Ngannou 2: What's at stake?

Miocic vs Ngannou 2 is the much-anticipated rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Cameroonian-French fighter Francis Ngannou. While Stipe Miocic is the most accomplished UFC heavyweight of all time, Francis Ngannou is a terrifying knockout artist.

Stipe Miocic won the first fight against Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision in 2018. Another loss could permanently end Francis Ngannou's title aspirations. It would also reduce his stature as a great fighter if he becomes a champion after Miocic's retirement.

A second win over Francis Ngannou sets the stage for Stipe Miocic to fight Jon Jones - the greatest light heavyweight of all time - and extend his legacy further.

Miocic vs Ngannou 2 will headline tonight's UFC 260 pay-per-view event. The show will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.