UFC 260 Crackstream and Reddit Stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event? 

With UFC president Dana White cracking down on the illegal streaming of UFC events, fans are likely to turn towards UFC Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives to view events and pay-per-views legally.

UFC is hosting yet another stacked pay-per-view card this Saturday, with a heavyweight title fight headlining the event. UFC 260 will see Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou lock horns in the main event in a rematch that is three years in the making.

Stipe Miocic comes into the fight with two out of three wins over Daniel Cormier in their historic trilogy while Francis Ngannou has amassed a winning streak of four fights since losing to Derrick Lewis in July of 2018.

In the co-main event of UFC 260, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will go up against Vicente Luque. Woodley will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing three fights in a row to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington.

Here's the full UFC 260 card.

UFC 260 Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives

UFC 260 can be watched live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in the USA. With an existing ESPN subscription, the UFC 260 pay-per-view will cost you $69.99. In case you do not have an ESPN subscription, you can get the pay-per-view along with an annual subscription of the platform to make it lighter on your pocket.

The combo package will cost you only $89.98 and will save you as much as 30% on the overall cost of purchasing the annual subscription and the pay-per-view separately.

Alternatively, you can cut down the cost even further by purchasing the UFC 260 pay-per-view along with a Disney Plus bundle package, which will cost you $82.98 in total. The bundle package comes with access to Hulu and ESPN+ and will cost you only $13.99 per month, which is a fairly lucrative deal.

In the UK, viewers can get a BT Sport Pass for £25 a month and stream the UFC 260 pay-per-view live on BT Sport 2. The event will also be available for streaming on the BT Sport app and website.

Viewers from India can watch the event on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) on cable/DTH, and can also stream it on Sony LIV app with a premium subscription.

UFC Fight Pass starts at $9.99 per month and gives you access to the prelims of pay-per-views and fight night events, original UFC shows, and the UFC's full fight library. If purchased for 12 months, you can get it at a discounted rate of $95.99 per year.