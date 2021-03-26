UFC 260 live stream: How much will it cost to watch the UFC card live?

UFC is returning with another action-packed card this Saturday, March 27, 2021.

This weekend will see UFC 260 go down, with the main event featuring a heavyweight championship contest between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

The two are meeting for the second time since their UFC 220 clash three years ago, when Francis Ngannou was outclassed by defending champion Stipe Miocic.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will be in Ngannou's corner for the main event.

The co-main event will feature a clash between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque.

The event will air live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, United States.

How much will the UFC 260 pay-per-view cost?

Here's how you can stream the UFC 260 pay-per-view in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

In the USA, UFC pay-per-views can be streamed exclusively on ESPN+. UFC 260, like all others, will be a split-broadcast event available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+.

If you are an existing subscriber of the platform, you will need to pay $69.99 for the pay-per-view card. If you are not an existing member, you can sign up for a monthly subscription with $5.99 and then pay $69.99 for the pay-per-view card.

However, if you are a regular watcher of UFC, you can save in the long run by purchasing an annual subscription for $89.98 along with the pay-per-view.

UK

UFC 260 will not be a pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom. The main card will stream on BT Sport 2 and on the BT Sport app and website. You can purchase BT Sport Pass for just £25 a month, which will give you access to not only UFC pay-per-views and fight nights, but other sporting events as well.

EE mobile customers will be able to get a free three-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the subscription anytime.

India

The prelims and early prelims can only be viewed on the UFC Fight Pass. The main card of UFC 260 will be simulcasted on Sony Ten 2 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and the Sony LIV app.

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 are available as part of the local cable or DTH connection. Sony LIV app subscriptions are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for an annual plan.