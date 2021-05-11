UFC 262 Embedded: Episode 1 - Tony Ferguson gets in trouble for going on run at 1 AM

Tony Ferguson is known for his wild style both in and out of the octagon. 'El Cucuy' recently got into trouble in Houston, Texas, for going on a run past midnight.

In the first episode of UFC 262 Embedded, Tony Ferguson was seen going on a run at 1 AM. While on the run, Tony and his team reach a certain area when a voice shouts,

"Hey! Lake Lounge is secure for 12 and under."

The next shot is of Ferguson smiling and running towards the camera, saying,

"We're getting in trouble, we gotta jam out!"

Without a pause, 'El Cucuy' and his team continued running in a different direction.

Tony Ferguson is famous for his unorthodox training methods and his creative approach to fighting. While all the athletes in the hotel seemed to be resting at 1 AM, Ferguson decided to go on a run. The team most likely wandered into a closed area that was either not meant for adults or not open to access past 12 AM, judging by the warning that came their way.

This wasn't the only thing Ferguson did differently than all the other athletes featured in Episode 1 of UFC 262 Embedded. Everyone seems to have flown into Houston, Texas, but Tony Ferguson and his team drove down from California. It could not have been easy because the journey is over 1500 miles. 'El Cucuy' spoke about how they got weird looks at gas stations on the way because Tony, being himself, found ways to workout at rest stops.

You can watch the entire first episode of UFC 262 Embedded below:

Tony Ferguson fights in the co-main event of UFC 262:

'El Cucuy' faces off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, 2021, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Ferguson is on a two-fight skid after amassing a twelve-fight winning streak. His streak was halted by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in a fight for the interim lightweight title.

Ferguson's most recent loss came at the hands of Charles Oliveira, who will be fighting in the main event of UFC 262 against Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight belt.

Eyes on Houston 👀 @TonyFergusonXT returns to the Octagon in less than two weeks! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/cGsBF53SeO — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2021

UFC 261, held on on April 24, 2021, was the first UFC event in over a year to welcome audiences back into the arena. UFC 262 will be the second. No doubt Tony Ferguson will be raring to go in front of a packed crowd. 'El Cucuy' is a master of violence who loves putting on a show for fight fans.