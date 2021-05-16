UFC 262 post-fight bonuses: Which fighters won $75,000?

UFC 262 was another incredible pay-per-view (PPV) for Dana White and his organization. In the aftermath of the event, the UFC president announced that the 'Fight of the Night' (FOTN) bonus was awarded to Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos.

The 'Performance of the Night' (POTN) bonus was given to lightweight Christos Giagos and the new champion of the division, Charles Oliveira. In the build-up to UFC 262, it was also confirmed that the fighters would receive a performance bonus of $75K instead of the usual $50K.

Gate: $4.11 million, new arena record

Attendance: just over 16,000



FOTN: Burgos vs. Barboza

POTN: Oliveira and Giagos#UFC262 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 16, 2021

In the early prelims of UFC 262, Giagos submitted Sean Soriano inside the second round of their bout. The lightweight showdown between the pair was the first fight of the night.

Coincidentally enough, the final fight of the night featured another POTN bonus receiver in the form of Oliveira. 'Do Bronx' knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round of their vacant lightweight title showdown to win his first-ever championship in the UFC.

After suffering an onslaught from Chandler in the first round, Oliveira recollected himself in the second round and finished the former Bellator champion via TKO.

UFC 262 featured several other exciting bouts for the live crowd in Houston

The main card for UFC 262 was opened up by a featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos. Leading up to the fight, many fans had expected the pair to put together the best fight of the night, and that is precisely what had happened at the PPV.

Barboza and Burgos came in all guns blazing, and the Brazilian got the job done with a superb finish in the third and final round. In his post-fight interview, Barboza was confident that he and Burgos had done enough to get the FOTN bonus.

In the main event of UFC 262, a new lightweight champion was crowned for the first time since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. Charles Oliveira will now look forward to a historic title reign, especially after a splendid performance at UFC 262.

Ten years and 28 fights into his UFC career, Charles Oliveira is now a champion 🏆 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/aZ40tIcVxQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021