UFC 262 presale: How can you get tickets to see the Oliveira vs. Chandler lightweight title fight?

UFC 262 will go down on May 15, 2021, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It will be the second pay-per-view event to witness a live audience in the post-COVID-19 lockdown era of the UFC.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement has put the title up for grabs. UFC 262 will be headlined by the vacant lightweight title fight between No.3 ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira (30-8 (1) MMA, 18-8 (1) UFC) and No.4 ranked Michael Chandler (22-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC).

Both fighters are coming off spectacular wins in their last fights over Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker, respectively. The matchup makes perfect sense, given the current picture at the top of the lightweight division.

The event will feature another exciting lightweight contender fight between No.5 ranked Tony Ferguson and No.9 ranked Beneil Dariush.

The middleweight clash between Jack Hemansson and Edmen Shahbazyan and the featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos will also feature. The bout order and full card are yet to be announced.

UFC 262 presale

Fight fans will have the opportunity to watch UFC 262 live at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and tickets will be on presale from April 2, 2021.

Fans can access them by subscribing to the UFC presale newsletter from the UFC's official website. Subscribing to UFC Fight Club Ultimate Membership is an alternative way to buy tickets. The subscription costs $85 and gives its members benefits like preference to buy presale tickets, exclusive merchandise, and a chance to get in touch with UFC stars.

The UFC has not announced ticket prices yet, and it remains to be known if the arena will be fully occupied without restrictions of any sort. UFC 262 will be the sixth UFC pay-per-view event to take place at the Toyota Center.

The venue has hosted some of the most iconic events in UFC history including UFC 69: St-Pierre vs. Serra, UFC 136: Edgar vs. Maynard 3, UFC 166: Velasquez vs. Dos Santos 3, UFC 192: Cormier vs. Gustafsson, and UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes.

Given how all of those cards have unfolded, it is safe to assume that UFC 262 will be another memorable event that will be worth attending.