UFC 263: Embedded, Episode 4: Nate Diaz gets told about the fighter who brought a tarantula to face-offs

Nate Diaz had a rather lighthearted conversation with a UFC official going over a few important health and safety rules ahead of UFC 263.

While getting through the routine formalities with Nate Diaz, the official happened to reference last year’s ‘tarantula’ weigh-in. The infamous weigh-in witnessed UFC lightweight Jalin Turner step on the scales with a live tarantula in the palm of his hand ahead of the weigh-in face-off.

The incident took place during the UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill (September 2020) event’s weigh-in ceremony. Turner fought Brok Weaver in a 165lbs catchweight bout at the event.

During the UFC 263 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 4, Nate Diaz was shown signing UFC 263 posters and meeting with a few UFC fighters and personnel backstage. Diaz arrived for his pre-fight photoshoot and partook in the shoot donning the UFC’s new Venum apparel.

Before the photoshoot, Nate Diaz and a UFC official had a rather hilarious conversation about the infamous tarantula incident. Speaking to Diaz, the UFC official stated:

“Last one is, if I didn’t give them to you, then you shouldn’t use them. We’ve had people just pulling out props and stuff like that.”

Nate Diaz responded by noting that the official was probably talking about people bringing flags to the weigh-ins. However, the official proceeded to reveal that people have been bringing several other props and even animals to the weigh-ins. The official said:

“Nunchuks, boxes, spiders.”

Nate Diaz was seemingly surprised upon hearing about the spiders. Diaz smiled as the UFC official added:

“Yeah, Tarantula. His (Jalin Turner’s) nickname is ‘The Tarantula’. (He pulled it) out of his pocket at face-offs.” (*Video courtesy: UFC; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

After the infamous tarantula weigh-in last year, Jalin ‘The Tarantula’ Turner went on to win the fight, impressively defeating Brok Weaver via second-round submission. Nevertheless, it was Turner’s weigh-in, with one of his many pet tarantulas, which made headlines in the MMA world rather than his win.

Nate Diaz is on the cusp of earning a UFC welterweight title shot if he wins at UFC 263

Nate Diaz (left); Leon Edwards (right)

UFC president Dana White has consistently maintained that a rematch against Colby Covington is the next fight for reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Nonetheless, the UFC 263 welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz is being treated as a fight that’ll determine the next number one contender at welterweight. The winner of this fight is expected to fight the winner of the Usman vs. Covington fight for the UFC welterweight title.

Ufc 263 👊🏼



June 12th pic.twitter.com/hVUph2CNMI — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 3, 2021

Nate Diaz is on the cusp of earning a UFC welterweight title shot. The only hurdle 'The Stockton Slugger' ought to get through in order to receive the title shot is defeating Leon Edwards.

Diaz will fight Edwards in a five-round welterweight bout that’ll be the first non-title, non-headlining or co-headlining bout scheduled for five rounds in the UFC.

