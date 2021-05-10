How much do UFC 263 tickets cost and when will they go on sale?

UFC 263 is set to go down on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Tickets for UFC 263 are yet to go on sale for the general public. They will first go live as part of the UFC Fight Club presale, followed by the UFC and Venue presales.

The UFC Fight Club presale will start on Wednesday, May 12 at 10 AM MST, while the UFC and Venue presales will begin the day after, Thursday, May 13 at 10 AM MST. All three presales will end on Friday, May 14 at 10 AM MST, after which the tickets will go live for the general public.

No price for UFC 263 tickets has been made public yet. However, there are third-party ticket vendor platforms like vividseats.com and ticketsmarter.com that are orchestrating ticket resales starting from $300 all the way up to $4000.

How can you purchase UFC 263 tickets?

You can get your hands on them from the official ticket vendor for the event - Ticketmaster - if you are willing to wait for the tickets to go on sale for the general public.

The earliest you can sign up for tickets is by accessing the UFC Fight Club presale. For that, you will need to have a UFC Fight Club membership, which costs you a yearly payment of $85. With this membership, you will get first access to up to 18 UFC events per membership year and can purchase up to 8 tickets per event.

To access UFC Fight Club presale, you will need to create your account on the ticket vendor's website, Ticketmaster in this case, and keep an eye out on UFC Fight Club's webpage for the unique presale code that needs to be copied and pasted for you to get the tickets.

UFC fans who subscribe to the promotion's newsletter will also get early access to UFC 263 and other pay-per-view tickets by signing up on the website. All you will need to provide is your name, last name, email address, and country. Once the registration is done, you will receive your ticket presale code over email.

Who will fight at UFC 263?

UFC 263 will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his title against Brandon Moreno in a rematch of their UFC 256 fight.

Nate Diaz's return, which was originally scheduled for UFC 262 on May 15, has been rescheduled for UFC 263. He will face Leon Edwards in a welterweight contest.