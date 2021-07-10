'Don't go night night' - Jake Paul shows off custom-made $100K 'Sleepy McGregor' chain

Jake Paul is trying to play mind games with the king of mind games himself, and to be honest; he isn't doing too bad of a job with it. Just hours before Conor McGregor's trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, Paul decided to remind the Irishman about his knockout loss to 'Diamond' at UFC 257. Taking to Twitter, Jake Paul showed off his custom-made $100,000 worth 'Sleepy McGregor' necklace.

The necklace comes with a miniature sculpture of the Irishman lying unconscious in the octagon after his knockout loss to Poirier in January earlier this year. Jake Paul also warned McGregor not to slip up again as it might bring an end to his career in the UFC.

"Alright, we got my new $100,000 Sleepy McGregor chain. and McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise, your career is over and if you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won't be on the table anymore so don't choke like you normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don't go night night, f***ing b***h."

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

Will Jake Paul's antics affect Conor McGregor's focus on the monumental task at hand against Poirier this weekend? Well, we'll soon find out.

Also read: UFC 264: What time does the Conor McGregor fight begin tonight? (10th July 2021)

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor is no longer the star he once was

Jake Paul recently claimed that McGregor is no longer the star he used to be after losing two out of his last three fights in the UFC. 'The Problem Child' also claimed that he would expose McGregor in a potential fight inside the boxing ring.

“You can tell Conor has lost ‘it’,” he wrote on social media last night after the press conference. “He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity and you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offence to everything now; he’s bathing in his own insecurity’s [and] when we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is.”

Conor McGregor will take on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair faced each other twice previously, back in 2014 and most recently in 2021. Both fighters picked up one knockout victory each in those two fights. They'll now meet one last time to settle their rivalry on Saturday.

Also read: How much does the UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 PPV cost on ESPN+?

Edited by Utathya Ghosh