How much does the UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 PPV cost on ESPN+?

The biggest UFC pay-per-view of 2021 is finally upon us. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide to settle their rivalry in the main event of UFC 264 this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This one promises to be an explosive matchup, and the winner will get to fight for the title next. The fight will be aired live and exclusive on pay-per-view on ESPN+. Below is all the information regarding PPV prices of UFC 264 for existing and new ESPN+ subscribers.

Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 264 PPV for $69.99. Fans without an ESPN+ subscription can purchase the UFC 264 & ESPN+ Bundle for $89.99. This bundle includes the UFC PPV ($69.99) and year-long access to ESPN+ ($59.99) for a heavily discounted total of just $89.99.

With one win apiece in two bouts, McGregor and Poirier will fight for bragging rights in a trilogy contest with the word barnburner written all over it. While McGregor and Poirier were cordial with each other in their rematch at UFC 257 back in January this year, there's no friendly feeling about this one.

The Irishman and Poirier are prepared to slay each other inside the octagon on Saturday night. McGregor recently made things personal with 'Diamond' after publicizing an alleged DM request from Poirier's wife on social media. The Irishman also vowed to make Poirier 'pay with his life' inside the octagon for exploiting the Irishman's 'kindness.'

Saturday's fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could be the UFC's biggest spectacle of the year.

UFC 264 - Full Card

Check out the entire entire fight card for UFC 264 below:

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Men's lightweight) - Main Event

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson (Men's welterweight) - Co-main Event

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy (Men's heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya (catchweight)

Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho (Men's bantamweight)

Prelims

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin (Men's welterweight)

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira (Men's welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria (Men's featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus du Plessis (Men's middleweight)

Early Prelims

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye (Women's flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares (Men's middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera (Men's flyweight)

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski (Men's middleweight)

