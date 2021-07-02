"He's the most exciting" - Sean O'Malley claims he is always hyped up about a Conor McGregor fight week

Sean O'Malley will be sharing the UFC 264 card with Conor McGregor. In the lead-up to the event, the rising bantamweight star has admitted that McGregor is arguably the most exciting fighter to tune in for.

While ranking his list of must-see fighters on the UFC's official Instagram handle, O'Malley said he will always get excited about a Conor McGregor fight week and is also excited about the embedded episodes.

"You gotta go with Conor, he's the most exciting. If Conor's fighting, I'm excited about fight week, I'm excited about embedded. I'm excited about everything."

Set to headline the UFC 264 card on July 10th, Conor McGregor's undercard will feature O'Malley in action against Kris Moutinho. Initially, 'Sugar' was set to fight Louis Smolka but had to undergo a late change in opponent due to Smolka withdrawing from the bout.

You can check out Sean O'Malley's full edition of 'Ranked' below:

Heading into UFC 264, O'Malley is on the back of a win over Thomas Almeida and will look to extend his winning run in the bantamweight division. Despite facing a newcomer on July 10th, O'Malley will look to make a huge statement and avoid any slip-ups in what could be the biggest card for the UFC in 2021.

Conor McGregor will aim to avoid another loss when he steps back into the octagon at UFC 264

Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on July 10th as he gets set to face Dustin Poirier in a highly awaited trilogy between the pair. McGregor's goal will be to avenge his UFC 257 loss.

Also Read: Conor McGregor ominously warns of an 'early grave' for Dustin Poirier in latest social media post

Earlier in the year, the Irishman was beaten by Poirier on Fight Island. 'The Diamond' secured a huge win for himself when he finished McGregor inside the second round via a brutal TKO.

With a victory on July 10th, Conor McGregor could finally shift his focus towards the UFC lightweight title and aim to fight the new champion Charles Oliveira next.

Also Read: When Conor McGregor's request to train at American Top Team was allegedly turned down

Edited by Avinash Tewari