Conor McGregor ominously warns of an 'early grave' for Dustin Poirier in latest social media post

With UFC 264 ever so close, the hostilities between the headliners, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, have been pushed into overdrive.

With both lightweight stalwarts taking shots at each other over social media and interviews, the pre-fight festivities have gotten off to a smashing start. Conor McGregor recently took to social media in a bid to unleash yet another attack on 'The Diamond'.

3 fights against me for any man is an early grave. God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

Conor McGregor finds himself entwined in the first trilogy saga of his career against Dustin Poirier. While he has fought a handful of rematches, he has never been put in a position where the odds are so evenly stacked that a trilogy is the only way to settle the score.

Going into the fight with one win apiece, both fighters have a lot more than just bragging rights hanging in the balance. The winner is touted to stake his claim for the 155lbs title next.

What to expect from Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3?

The bout headlining the card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10th will most certainly be a legacy-defining moment for both fighters.

The former dual champ, who has cut a mythical figure with his demeanor in interviews and just general swagger, is expected to approach the fight as the aggressor, looking to put Poirier to sleep in the early rounds.

Not unlike their first meeting in the octagon, where the Dublin native made short work of Poirier, who offered little in terms of resistance.

However, the Louisiana native may have other ideas this time around. Considering how 'The Diamond' has stressed the importance of wrestling and grappling in his communication leading up to the fight, one can certainly look forward to some heavy ground and pound.

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Considering how the Irishman has fared against wrestlers like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor may find himself in a bit of a pickle. While the Louisiana native is no Khabib, we reckon his wrestling may prove to be the catalyst.

Either way, the fight will be one for the ages, and to the victor shall go the spoils.

