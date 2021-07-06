'He's helping me out with this one' - Jorge Masvidal is helping Dustin Poirier prepare for trilogy fight with Conor McGregor 

Jorge Masvidal has always positively influenced the professional life of his teammate at the American Top Team gym, Dustin Poirier. Like last time, Masvidal has been helping Poirier prepare for his upcoming trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

"Jorge is one of the first guys to tell me to move up a weight [class]. Back when I was at 145, you know, at the old gym, before we built this place. He was like, you know, 'you're strong, you're big, you're going to do well with these guys, stop killing yourself to make 145'. But Jorge is a great guy. He's a good teammate. he's been helping me out for this one as well. He's a good businessman, lot of knowledge," said Dustin Poirier.

In a video clip released by the UFC, 'The Diamond' said that Masvidal has a lot of knowledge about the fight game, praising him for being a good businessman and teammate. 'Gamebred' has a similar explosive kickboxing and Muay Thai-based style as McGregor, and sparring with him probably gives Poirier an edge in the upcoming fight.

The Louisiana native also spoke about the time Masvidal told him to stop torturing his body and move up to lightweight after the loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 178. The move worked wonders for Poirier's career as he won 11 fights in the lightweight division after making the climb. He also won the UFC interim lightweight title. Dustin Poirier's only two losses at 155lbs came against Michael Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier will make history if he knocks Conor McGregor out again

No easy fights for the Diamond. 😤💎 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/9lBimkwIJv — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) July 5, 2021

If Dustin Poirier knocks Conor McGregor out in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 this weekend, 'The Diamond' will have the most knockout victories in the history of the UFC lightweight division.

He has a professional record of 27-6 and is the no.1-ranked contender in the lightweight division. In his last fight, Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their main event clash at UFC 257.

