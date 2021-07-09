"I'm not here to hurt anybody" - Dustin Poirier wants Conor McGregor to be safe after the Irishman claimed he will "kill" 'The Diamond' at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier wishes the best for Conor McGregor. 'The Diamond' said instead of trying to "kill" his UFC 264 opponent, he would instead want him to reach home safely.

Poirier's comments come after the remarks Conor McGregor made in his recent interviews. 'The Notorious' called Poirier a "corpse" and claimed he would "kill" the Louisiana fighter when they lock horns at UFC 264.

While speaking to Daniel Cormier, Din Thomas, Laura Sanko and Dan Hellie at the UFC 264 weigh-in show, Poirier said he doesn't intend to "hurt" his opponent.

"And I know Conor (McGregor) was talking crazy yesterday about killing me and all that. I go to sleep praying every night that he gets home to his family safe. I'm not here to hurt anybody or do anything like that. So I just want to put that out there," said Poirier.

Unlike their last meeting at UFC 257, McGregor and Poirier have exchanged heated words in the lead-up to their upcoming bout. During the Irishman's interview with TheMacLife on Friday, he said he would "slaughter" Poirier at UFC 264.

"I'm going to kill this man. Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy. He's fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I'm going to play with the little boy, play with my food, and then just devour it," said Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier believes he will submit Conor McGregor at UFC 264

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor Press Conference

Dustin Poirier is confident that Conor McGregor won't stand a chance against him in a five-round fight. The Louisiana native believes he gets stronger every round, however, he hasn't ruled out finishing McGregor at UFC 264.

Poirier is fancying a submission win over 'The Notorious,' who looked "skinny" at the pre-fight press conference, according to the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

His statement to Brett Okamoto comes in stark contrast to the comments from his latest appearance on the UFC 264 weigh-in show.

