When Dustin Poirier jokingly asked Khabib Nurmagomedov to give him his neck back

Dustin Poirier attempted to unify the UFC lightweight titles against then-undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in 2019. But 'The Diamond' fell short in his quest as he was dominated by 'The Eagle' before succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Unlike many fighters on the UFC roster, however, Poirier was gracious in defeat as he congratulated the champion after the fight. He even made light of the situation during a humorous interaction with Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

In March 2020, Abdelaziz encouraged fans to tune in to Nurmagomedov's Instagram live stream as they will have a chance to ask questions to the undefeated fighter from Dagestan. Poirier retweeted Abdelaziz's original post with the caption:

"Can you find out if Khabib can give me my neck back please, thank you"

Since then, Poirier has bounced back by stringing together back-to-back wins against Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, retired from the sport after successfully defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Dustin Poirier returns to action at UFC 264

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

After earning what was arguably the biggest win of his career, Dustin Poirier will collide with Conor McGregor in a much-anticipated trilogy bout at UFC 264. The blockbuster pay-per-view event will go down on Saturday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boasting TKO wins against one another, Poirier and McGregor will look to write the final chapter of their classic rivalry. The Irishman drew first blood when he made quick work of Dustin Poirier in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 back in 2014. But 'The Diamond' got his revenge when handed McGregor the first TKO loss of his career at UFC 257 earlier this year.

After seemingly being on friendly terms heading into their rematch, it appears that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are at odds once again. The rivals recently fired shots at one another.

"[Conor McGregor] just said something on 'the first one to shoot is a dusty b***h', that's what he said. Isn't he the one who's always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting like when he's talking about boxing and stuff? How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b***h. It reeks of insecurity to me," Poirier said.

"He talked some amount lately, he's gonna pay for that, that's for sure," McGregor said in response to Poirier's remarks.

