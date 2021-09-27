Watch: Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker attend the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium a day after their UFC 266 battles

Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker were at the Raiders game at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas just a day after their incredible UFC 266 fights. The City Kickboxing teammates were shown on the big screen at the stadium, and the champion notably received a massive ovation from the fans in attendance.

Despite competing in grueling MMA bouts the previous day, Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker appeared to be enjoying themselves to the fullest at the Allegiant Stadium. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski and UFC lightweight mainstay Hooker were all smiles and cheers during the game.

Alexander Volkanovski put his UFC featherweight title on the line against Brian Ortega in the headlining fight at UFC 266 on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. The back-and-forth war witnessed both fighters have their moments. Volkanovski nearly knocked 'T-City' out multiple times, while Ortega nearly submitted 'The Great' more than once throughout the fight.

Their bout, which is now being hailed as one of the greatest fights in MMA history, went the five-round distance. The judges scored it as a unanimous decision win for Alexander Volkanovski, with the scorecards reading 49-46, 50-45, and 50-44.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker faced Nasrat Haqparast in a three-round lightweight bout on the preliminary card at UFC 266. Hooker secured a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, and 30-26) over Haqparast, successfully breaking his recent two-fight skid.

Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title and Dan Hooker’s quest for lightweight gold

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega’s thrilling showdown at UFC 266 has led many to believe the duo could meet in a rematch sooner rather than later. Apart from Ortega, several other top-tier featherweights have their sights set on Volkanovski’s title. This includes former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Presently, it’s unclear as to which fighter will serve as Alexander Volkanovski’s next opponent. That said, many believe that the winner of the upcoming fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez could be given the next shot at Volkanovski’s title. Their fight expected to take place this November.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker is currently ranked No. 8 in the UFC lightweight division. Following his impressive win over Haqparast at UFC 266, Hooker proceeded to call out Beneil Dariush. The belief is that a win over the No. 3-ranked Dariush would bring Hooker back into the title picture at lightweight.

