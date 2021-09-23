"That guy annoys me" - Alexander Volkanovski explains why he doesn't like 'unprofessional' Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski reiterated his dislike for UFC 266 opponent and No.2 contender Brian Ortega during the pay-per-view's Media Day.

Volkanovski and Ortega were head coaches in the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter. Both mixed martial artists openly showed how much they despised each other on the show.

While speaking to reporters at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC featherweight champion stressed that Brian Ortega's unprofessional nature annoyed him.

"I've never had to spend so much time with someone that's an opponent. So I guess due to the competitiveness of doing all that it was always going to happen. But man, he's just unprofessional. He's got a bunch of yes men around him and, obviously, he's constantly late. You (the media) would know but you ain't going to say anything. But I guarantee that he's f*****g late to your interviews and whatnot. That guy annoys me. I'm professional and all about that. He wants this belt but he can't be unprofessional and half-as***g everything. He puts on a front and acts like he's all chill. I see through that bullshit. That's my take on him," said Alexander Volkanovski.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski speak during the UFC 266 Media Day below:

Volkanovski and Ortega will headline UFC 266 this Saturday. A bout between women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and No.3 contender Lauren Murphy will be the co-main event.

A high-profile middleweight clash between the returning Nick Diaz and former welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler is also part of the main card.

TUF 29 coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega were initially scheduled to face off at UFC 260 in March

'The Great' Alexander Volkanovski and Brian 'T-City' Ortega were supposed to fight at UFC 260 on March 27. However, Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19, and the bout was postponed.

UFC president Dana White then announced that the two featherweight stars would be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. He added that their championship showdown would only happen after the conclusion of TUF.

Also Read

ESPN MMA @espnmma



"grew fond" of opposing TUF coach Alex Volkanovski... we think 😅 "I had to see that little piece of s--- every day so..." @BrianTcity "grew fond" of opposing TUF coach Alex Volkanovski... we think 😅 "I had to see that little piece of s--- every day so..."



@BrianTcity "grew fond" of opposing TUF coach Alex Volkanovski... we think 😅 https://t.co/RnPnUR3Hdx

The Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight was eventually scheduled for UFC 266 after animosity between the TUF coaches peaked. Both men have repeatedly called out the other person during interviews and on social media, hyping up their UFC 266 main event in the process.

Edited by Avinash Tewari