"Straight from a d**n movie" - Alexander Volkanovski shares what was going through his mind during Brian Ortega's guillotine choke at UFC 266

The UFC 266 headliner saw Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski put on a magnificent outing. Although Volkanovski walked away with the win, he admitted that there were moments where he had to dig really deep to continue fighting. The epic clash went the full five rounds with 'The Great' picking up the decision victory.

One of the most competitive fights in the promotion's history, the UFC 266 main event was chock full of action. So much so that Alexander Volkanovski likened it to a movie. He recently took to social media to offer his two cents on the fight:

"Straight from a damn movie!! At this exact moment I was thinking of my family, telling my self "this can’t be it, I refused to let this belt slip away from my fam". You need to kill me to take this belt away from me and mine!"

Alexander Volkanovski earned a lot of praise for his performance at UFC 266

Both Ortega and Volkanovski were thoroughly lauded for their efforts inside the octagon at UFC 266. The likes of Teddy Atlas and Joe Rogan have commended the performances that Ortega and Volkanovski put forth. While in conversation with Ken Rideout, Atlas offered his two cents on the fight:

"That (Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega) was one of the greatest fights you are ever going to see.That's how good it is. It's unbelievable because those guys went all the places. They left the planet. They made us realize we are mortals."

The UFC 266 headliner easily positioned itself as one of the best fights of 2021. Joe Rogan, whose absence was felt at the pay-per-view, offered his two cents on the fight. He went on to praise Brian Ortega for the way he managed to slip in submission attempts at the drop of a hat.

