"It's death!" - Joe Rogan breaks down Brian Ortega's 'ruthless' mounted guillotine on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Brian Ortega’s insane guillotine attempt on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 last weekend.

In what proved to be one of the best fights of 2021 so far, Brian Ortega pushed Alexander Volkanovski to the limit in their main event in Las Vegas. While Volkanovski may have secured a comprehensive unanimous decision win, Brian Ortega came insanely close to finishing 'The Great' on two separate occasions in the third round.

Simon Head @simonhead That’s one of the craziest rounds of 2021. Volkanovski performs miracles to escape first a guillotine choke, then Ortega’s best submission, the triangle choke, then hammers the challenger with ground strikes until the buzzer. #UFC266 That’s one of the craziest rounds of 2021. Volkanovski performs miracles to escape first a guillotine choke, then Ortega’s best submission, the triangle choke, then hammers the challenger with ground strikes until the buzzer. #UFC266

Joe Rogan, who was absent from commentary on Saturday night, took some time to review what went down with the Mexican-American's insane guillotine attempt during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“The way he slipped it in, he got mount, on a world champion, full guillotine mount on a world champion and the guy got out! I mean he’s gurgling, it’s as deep as it gets. What he’s in right now, he’s in a mount but he’s also got his legs crossed underneath which is like the most ruthless mount. A regular mount you’re on top of a guy but Ortega has got his legs crossed. That kind of guillotine with a guy like that is death! It’s death - and that crazy mother f***er from Australia got out, where 99.99% of people who have ever lived would’ve tapped out. That’s savage, it’s like not today b*tch, I’d rather die!”

Catch Joe Rogan's recap of the submission attempt on JRE below:

The brilliance of Brian Ortega

A lot has been said about the unbelievable resilience of Alexander Volkanovski and rightly so. However, it’s also worth discussing just how tough Brian Ortega is. This guy was down two rounds and had a real beating put on him by Volkanovski. Instead of wilting away, he opted to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the champion in a desperate attempt to claim the gold.

'T-City' came as close as a fighter can get to choking someone out. Having fallen short of capturing the gold, it’s time for him to go back to the drawing board and figure out what he needs to do to get back to the big dance.

