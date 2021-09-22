"I hope he doesn't get Khamzat Chimaev" - Dan Hardy believes the UFC needs to continue booking legends like Nick Diaz against fellow veterans

Dan Hardy recently weighed in on the upcoming fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. The welterweight veterans are scheduled to face each other at UFC 266 in a rematch 17 years in the making.

According to Dan Hardy, the clash is an example of smart matchmaking on the UFC's part. However, Hardy hopes the promotion won't offer Nick Diaz an opponent like Khamzat Chimaev if he looks great on his return to the octagon.

'The Outlaw' believes the likes of Diaz can deliver bouts that fans want by fighting fellow legends. Speaking about Diaz vs. Lawler 2 during an appearance on Submission Radio, Dan Hardy said:

"I think it's great matchmaking. And I hope that, like, say Nick comes out and looks fantastic, I hope he doesn't get the Khamzat Chimaev. Or whoever else is waiting there to make a name of them. Because there is genuinely a space for these guys to stay in the sport and to be fighting against one another. And, you know, giving the fans the fights that they love. I mean, of course, they could release both of these guys and then they'll find themselves on another card doing some other type of rule set perhaps. But the UFC could be smart about this. I think that's really smart matchmaking. And I'd like to see them follow that and keep giving these older guys the right matchups. Because, you know, we've got so many young killers coming through. Every one of them wants to fight Nick Diaz."

Catch Dan Hardy's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Dan Hardy has contemplated a return to MMA

Dan Hardy hasn't entered the octagon since a 2012 decision win over Amir Sadollah. Since being released from the UFC earlier this year, Hardy has considered returning to action in the boxing ring.

However, the former UFC welterweight also wishes to have one more MMA bout. During an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Dan Hardy said:

"I’ve had a few people message me and ask me to see if I’m interested in doing this and that, but the best offer right now looks like boxing. I might look at doing a boxing match towards the end of the year and then maybe see where MMA is next year, but I’d like to have another MMA fight."

Catch Hardy's appearance on the podcast below:

Also Read

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard