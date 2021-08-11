Watch: The UFC's fiery promo for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler are scheduled to face each other a second time in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 266. The UFC recently released a promo for the matchup, featuring some of the best moments from Diaz and Lawler's careers. The caption for the fiery teaser reads:

"An absolute banger of a rematch that has FOTN written all over it"

An absolute banger of a rematch that has FOTN written all over it 💥



[ #UFC266 | Sep. 25 🎟 Tickets: https://t.co/I1ZxQ5WYvu ]

Fans can probably expect an absolute barnburner between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz stated in the promo:

“I stand up for what I believe in where I have come from. I am not here to back down. I got to keep it real, fight a hard fight.”

The first meeting between Diaz and Lawler ended in a second-round knockout for the Stockton native. However, Robbie Lawler is seemingly not concerned about bygones as he stated:

“I am not worried about that last fight. I am coming out to show who I am today not who I was.”

Nick Diaz will take on Robbie Lawler in a five-round non-title, non-main event bout at UFC 266 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the second five-round fight in UFC history which is neither a headliner nor has any title bearings. Nick's brother Nate Daiz broke the barrier earlier this year with his twenty-five minute battle against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

The UFC 266 card will feature two title fights for its main and co-main events. Brian Ortega will make a bid for the UFC featherweight title against rival TUF 29 coach, Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her title for the sixth time against number three-ranked Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of the night.

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 1

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler last shared the octagon back in 2004 at UFC 47, a card headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. Lawler was the favorite going into his bout against Diaz, who had had just one fight in the UFC before their clash.

Nick Diaz landed a right hand flush to the chin of Robbie Lawler in the second round that sent 'Ruthless' crashing to the canvas. However, the rematch, which has been seventeen years in the making, could definitely go either way.

