"I like that energy" - UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman responds to Nick Diaz's callout

Kamaru Usman is without a doubt one of the most dominant UFC champions in history. Having already beaten Jorge Masvidal twice and with a rematch against Colby Covington booked, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' doesn't have a plethora of fresh contenders left.

Nick Diaz, who will be returning to the octagon after more than six years this Saturday, feels he should be fighting Usman instead of Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. During a recent chat with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Diaz claimed that he would dominate Kamaru Usman if given the opportunity.

"I think I'll beat the s**t out of Usman. I have a better shot of beating Usman than I do Lawler, because I already beat Lawler. This doesn't make sense for me, to go in there and fight Robbie Lawler again... I should be fighting Kamaru Usman and that's it."

Usman reacted to Diaz's callout in a positive manner, suggesting that he would be ready to square off against the former title challenger. He wrote on Twitter:

"I like that Energy!!! Pound-for-Pound king."

It stands to reason that Kamaru Usman would be interested in a fight against Nick Diaz. It could earn him a big payday, help the UFC make significant pay-per-view sales and interest a large number of MMA fans around the world.

Before Diaz focuses on the champ, he'll have his hands full with Lawler this weekend. His rematch with 'Ruthless' at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend will now be a middleweight bout and not a welterweight clash.

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to face Colby Covington on the same day as Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will take on No.1-ranked contender Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 on November 6. The UFC pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden will coincide with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant boxing bout.

Alvarez and Plant will square off at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will determine the first ever undisputed super middleweight world boxing champion.

