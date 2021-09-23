UFC 266 loses two fights in 24 hours

UFC 266 has lost two fights within 24 hours with less than three days to go. Manon Fiorot and Mayra Bueno Silva were scheduled to clash in a women's flyweight bout on Saturday night. However, the bout was canceled Wednesday after Fiorot and her team tested positive for COVID-19.

MMA Junkie confirmed the cancelation of the UFC 266 bout with an anonymous source after it was initially reported by ESPN Deportes. The source also revealed that the bout remains intact and has been rescheduled for the UFC Fight Night on October 16 in Las Vegas.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi twitter.com/vevyrodrigues/… Evy Rodrigues @vevyrodrigues A luta entre a brasileira Mayra Sheetara e a francesa Manon Fiorot, que estava agendada para o UFC 266 nesse fds, está sendo adiada para o dia 16 de outubro por conta do protocolo de COVID-19. A informação foi confirmada pelo UFC. #feedmma A luta entre a brasileira Mayra Sheetara e a francesa Manon Fiorot, que estava agendada para o UFC 266 nesse fds, está sendo adiada para o dia 16 de outubro por conta do protocolo de COVID-19. A informação foi confirmada pelo UFC. #feedmma Fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Manon Fiorot rescheduled for October 16th due to Covid protocols. #UFC266 Fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Manon Fiorot rescheduled for October 16th due to Covid protocols. #UFC266 twitter.com/vevyrodrigues/…

Manon Fiorot has won seven straight fights since dropping her professional debut against Leah McCourt. Fiorot has had a great UFC career thus far with back-to-back second round knockouts in her two outings.

Meanwhile, Mayra Bueno Silva has a win, loss and draw in her three UFC fights. In her most recent outing, Silva fought Montana De La Rosa to a draw in February.

UFC 266 lost a second matchup

Karl Roberson was scheduled to face Nick Maximov in a middleweight bout on the UFC 266 early prelims. However, the UFC announced on Wednesday that Roberson has been removed from the matchup due to illness.

Karl Roberson also updated fans about the same on his social media. Roberson hinted that the medical complications could have stemmed from a bad weight cut. According to Roberson, his body was damaged by incorrect weight cuts early in his career. Warning fellow fighters of the same fate, Karl Roberson said on his Instagram:

"These weight cuts really don't agree with me anymore. I'm pretty sure I f***ed my body up. Cut them wrong early in my career. So for all you f***ers who think this shit won't catch up with me, pay attention because it will. But guys stay in good spirits cause this is the sport, it comes with it. Shoutout to the UFC for taking care of me like always."

Take a look at Karl Roberson's Instagram message:

Also Read

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Cody Brundage has stepped in on short notice to replace Karl Roberson at the UFC 266 early prelims.

Edited by Jack Cunningham