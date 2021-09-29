Watch: Robert Whittaker's hilarious reaction to the third round of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega's UFC 266 fight, particularly the third round, had most viewers on the edge of their seats. This includes Robert Whittaker, who participated in the 'UFC 266 Watch Along' with Jens Pulver and TSM Viss on the UFC's official YouTube channel.

Check out Robert Whittaker's reaction to the round at the 3:46:20 mark of the video below:

Robert Whittaker appeared to be impressed by both fighters' performances during the UFC 266 headlining bout. 'The Reaper' almost jumped out of his seat during the third round of Alexander Volkanovski's fight against Brian Ortega.

Whittaker, like many others, looked astonished by how swiftly Brian Ortega trapped Alexander Volkanovski in a guillotine choke in the third round. While Whittaker and the others anxiously waited for the fight to end, given how tight the choke was, they were stunned when Volkanovski escaped the guillotine.

The chaos of the third round didn't stop there, and neither did Robert Whittaker's hilarious reactions. Brian Ortega managed to trap Alexander Volkanovski in yet another submission during the same round.

'T-City' latched onto an incredibly tight triangle choke and almost finished Volkanovski, only for 'The Great' to eventually escape yet again. Needless to say, Robert Whittaker and the others were thoroughly impressed by both 'T-City' and Volkanovski.

While the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega UFC featherweight title matchup was a war for the ages, Robert Whittaker's live reaction to the fight was incredible in its own right. Whittaker, himself a highly accomplished MMA fighter, couldn't contain his excitement for the action unfolding at UFC 266.

Robert Whittaker looks to reclaim UFC gold; Alexander Volkanovski’s title reign continues

Robert Whittaker is currently on a three-fight win streak. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum in April 2021. 'The Reaper' is expected to face reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a rematch for the title likely in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021. Volkanovski's next title defense could potentially be against the winner of the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez matchup that'll take place this November.

