Dana White reveals which fight he's excited about the most on the stacked UFC 267 card

Dana White has revealed which fight he's looking forward to the most at this weekend's UFC 267 event. The UFC president suggested that he's incredibly excited about Khamzat Chimaev's much-awaited comeback fight.

During an interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White was asked whether there are any sleeper fights he's looking forward to at UFC 267 this Saturday. White responded by stating:

“You know, this Saturday, if I had to pick my favorite fight that I’m most excited about it’d have to be Khamzat. Because after his, you know, getting better from COVID – He got hit pretty hard by it. So, I’m curious to see if he looks like the same kid that was here last time we were here.”

You can watch Dana White’s interview with UFC Arabia in the video below:

UFC 267 pay-per-view card

Main card:

UFC light heavyweight title bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Interim UFC bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card:

Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Middleweight bout: Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit St Denis

Light heavyweight bout: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy

Middleweight bout: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

Furthermore, the lightweight bout between Magomed Mustafaev and Damir Ismagulov was scrapped from the UFC 267 fight card after Ismagulov missed weight by 7.5 pounds.

Khamzat Chimaev makes his highly anticipated return at UFC 267 against a dangerous opponent

Khamzat Chimaev was hailed as one of the UFC’s breakout stars in 2020. Chimaev made his UFC debut last July. He competed at both welterweight and middleweight, securing a trio of dominant stoppage victories inside the octagon.

Taking his UFC record to 3-0 and his overall professional MMA record to 9-0, ‘The Chechen Wolf’ appeared to be on the verge of superstardom.

Khamzat Chimaev was subsequently booked to face high-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards, with the winner of this matchup likely to receive a shot at the UFC welterweight title. However, ‘Borz’ contracted COVID-19 in late 2020. Due to Chimaev’s health issues, his fight against Edwards fell apart on three separate occasions from late 2020 to early 2021.

Thankfully, Khamzat Chimaev recovered from his COVID-19 affliction earlier this year and is now looking to make a statement on his comeback at UFC 267. Chimaev will be returning against fellow KO artist, the always-dangerous Li Jingliang, in a welterweight bout at UFC 267. The event will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 30.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh