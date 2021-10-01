"Not many people would do this" - Daniel Cormier praises Dan Hooker for accepting short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev 

Daniel Cormier has praised Dan Hooker for stepping in for the injured Rafael dos Anjos against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 next month.

Rafael dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight titleholder, was scheduled to face No.5-ranked contender Makhachev on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. However, a recent surgery has ruled the Brazilian out of the clash. The matchup had already been canceled twice in the past; before UFC 254 last October and ahead of UFC Fight Night 182 a month later.

The No.6-ranked Hooker has now been all but confirmed as Islam Makhachev's opponent for UFC 267, according to ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to praise 'The Hangman' for accepting such a quick turnaround, having only beaten Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 last weekend.

"@danthehangman is the man! Not many people would do this!!! Gonna be so much fun, can't wait to call this one. Made this suggestion on my YouTube this morning. Glad it's happening. We may have upgraded the card with Yan v Sandhagen and Islam v Hooker! LFG"

The UFC lightweight division is arguably the most exciting weight class in the promotion. As well as Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker, there's also an upcoming bout between No.2 contender Justin Gaethje and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler scheduled for UFC 268 on November 6.

Meanwhile, the title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier is rumored to be confirmed for UFC 269 in December.

Islam Makhachev is on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC

Islam Makhachev holds an impressive MMA record of 20-1. Since his lone career loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015, the 30-year-old Russian has won eight bouts in a row.

His most recent victory came against Thiago Moises in July this year. He won the main event encounter using a rear-naked choke submission.

Islam Makhachev is a friend and teammate of the longest reigning UFC lightweight champion in history, Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' has touted Makhachev to become a UFC titleholder in the near future.

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has even said Makhachev was better than Khabib in certain aspects of the sport.

