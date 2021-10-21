"He is just a coward and a quitter" - Jan Blachowicz continues to take shots at Bellator light heavyweight Corey Anderson

Jan Blachowicz slammed Corey Anderson once again for calling himself the best 205-pounder on the planet following his TKO win over Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 last weekend.

Blachowicz and Anderson have fought twice in the UFC. 'Overtime' won the first fight at UFC 191 in September 2015, while the Polish superstar knocked Anderson out in a rematch at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020.

The two rivals earlier traded shots on Twitter. Now, during a conversation with journalist Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jan Blachowicz continues to stress that Corey Anderson left the UFC like a quitter immediately after losing to him.

"I just want to put him [Anderson] to the ground again. The difference between me and him is when I lost the fight, I don't quit because I'm not a quitter. He lost the fight and he quit. He goes to a different place, like I said a second league. And now, he's barking. Why don't he stay in UFC, he can say everything right now. He is just a coward and quitter. Now, he's safe over there, because I'm not over there," said the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Corey Anderson, who holds a 16-5 record, has now advanced to the final of the Bellator light heavyweight world Grand Prix tournament. He will challenge champion Vadim Nemkov in the summit clash at a future date.

Watch Jan Blachowicz in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 will be the second oldest title fight in UFC history

Jan Blachowicz is 38 years old, while Glover Teixeira is 41. At a combined age of 79, the UFC 267 main event in Abu Dhabi on October 30 will be the second oldest title fight in UFC history.

The record of a combined age of 83 currently stands with the Michael Bisping (37) vs. Dan Henderson (46) UFC 204 headliner, which was won by 'The Count' via unanimous decision in October 2016.

Andrew Davis @AndrewRDavis85 ESPN MMA @espnmma Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/335cYRsHgf At a combined age of 79 years old (Blachowicz 38, Teixeira 41), this will be the 2nd-oldest title fight in UFC history, behind the UFC 204 fight between 37-year-old Michael Bisping and 46-year-old Dan Henderson twitter.com/espnmma/status… At a combined age of 79 years old (Blachowicz 38, Teixeira 41), this will be the 2nd-oldest title fight in UFC history, behind the UFC 204 fight between 37-year-old Michael Bisping and 46-year-old Dan Henderson twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Both Jan Blachowicz (28-8) and Glover Teixeira (32-7) are on five-fight winning streaks in the UFC.

After beating Anderson, Blachowicz went on to win the vacant light heavyweight championship by knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September 2020. He successfully defended the title against Israel Adesanya earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Teixeira sealed the title shot with his victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13 last November.

