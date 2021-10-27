"I don't want to talk about him anymore" - Jan Blachowicz claims that Corey Anderson does not 'deserve' his 'attention'

Amidst their ongoing war of words, Jan Blachowicz has now asserted that he doesn’t want to talk about Corey Anderson anymore.

In an interview with BT Sport ahead of his upcoming light heavyweight title defense against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz opened up on multiple topics. Blachowicz was notably asked about his social media back-and-forth against Bellator MMA fighter Corey Anderson. The UFC 205-pound kingpin responded by stating:

“No, I stop it. No. It’s not make sense with him [Corey Anderson], you know. He fly away, far away, somewhere on different planet, you know. Now, that makes sense. I won’t stop it, you know, because he started doing this long time ago. If anybody say something like this, what he say, in different organization, I will not answer. But that was him, and I have to. But it doesn’t make sense, you know. I just finish it. I don’t want to talk about him anymore. He don’t deserve for my attention.”

Their war of words recently reached a crescendo when Corey Anderson claimed to be the best light heavyweight MMA fighter in the world. Jan Blachowicz fired back by noting that he had KO’d Anderson the last time they fought each other.

Jan Blachowicz @JanBlachowicz Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ Hold up... So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best? Maybe I've punched him to hard... No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️

Corey Anderson parted ways with the UFC after losing to Jan Blachowicz and is now one of the top light heavyweights in Bellator MMA. Not one to be outdone, he recently took another jibe at Blachowicz. Anderson accused the UFC champion of being “jealous” and claimed that he earns a lot more in Bellator than Blachowicz does in the UFC.

You can check out Jan Blachowicz’s response to Corey Anderson’s jibe in the video below:

Could Jan Blachowicz face Corey Anderson in a trilogy fight in the near future?

The first fight between Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson witnessed the American fighter defeat Blachowicz via unanimous decision at UFC 191 in September 2015. Their rematch transpired at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 in February 2020. It saw Blachowicz defeat Anderson via first-round KO.

Presently, Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30. Furthermore, there are several dangerous challengers in the light heavyweight division. Jiri Prochazka, Thiago Santos, Magomed Ankalaev and others have their sights set on the title, provided he defends against Teixeira first.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson is on a collision course with Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the possibility of Blachowicz vs. Anderson 3 is unlikely.

