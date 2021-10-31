Dana White reacts to referee Vyacheslav Kiselev's 'horrible' officiating at UFC 267

MMA fans and pundits draw a clear line when it comes to poor officiating, for it endangers the health and well-being of fighters. Dana White is no different. The UFC head honcho had choice words for referee Vyacheslav Kiselev after witnessing his disastrous performance on the preliminary card.

While in conversation with the media in the aftermath of UFC 267, Dana White offered fans some insight into what he took away from referee Kiselev's performance in the preliminary welterweight bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis.

"We've had lots of incidents with referees. We've removed guys in the middle of cards too. But this was pretty bad. Horrible."

Following the horrific officiating, the UFC decided to relieve Kiselev from his duties for the rest of the night. This marked a rare move on the UFC's part.

Kiselev was scheduled to officiate a fight between Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. However, the responsibility was subsequently passed onto famed referee Marc Goddard.

When Dana White removed a judge from his post

The UFC and Dana White have a brief history of pulling officials from fights as a result of their bothersome performances. Judge Howard Hughes found his head resting on the chopping block after he put forth questionable scores for two fights at UFC Fight Night 48 in Macau in August 2014.

White personally relieved Hughes of his duties after two split decision scores on the trot. The decision caused massive commotion, with fans and pundits citing conflict of interest as the reason behind the move.

Dana White subsequently apologized for overstepping his bounds; promoters are prohibited from directly affecting their promotion's fights. He also admitted that he had been a victim of misinformation.

