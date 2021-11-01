"How much you lose?"- Islam Makhachev trolls Israel Adesanya after 'The Last Stylebender' predicted Dan Hooker to win at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev overcame the challenge presented by Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in a lightweight bout that didn't see beyond the opening round.

In the aftermath of his triumph, Makhachev has thrown shade at Israel Adesanya, who publicly backed his compatriot to emerge triumphant in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev took to Twitter to take a shot at the UFC middleweight champion. Prior to the fight, Adesanya declared that Hooker was going to bring the hype that surrounds the Dagestani to an end. It's safe to say his City Kickboxing teammate didn't get close to completing that objective.

In an attempt to rub salt in his wounds, Makhachev attached a screengrab of the Nigerian-New Zealander's quotes, which suggested 'The Hangman' would win the fight. The remarks were taken from a video 'The Last Stylebender' posted on YouTube ahead of UFC 267.

"@stylebender hey bro, how much you lose?"

Islam Makhachev made short work of Dan Hooker

With his win at UFC 267, Islam Makhachev handed Dan Hooker his third loss in his last four outings. Makhachev, on the other hand, improved his uber-impressive active winning streak to nine.

Following a strong takedown and a brief scuffle on the ground, Makhachev managed to lock in a tight kimura hold. With Hooker visibly in pain, the New Zealander submitted, bringing the fight to a close in the opening round.

Makhachev displayed extreme intelligence on the ground. He had his leg over Hooker's head to prevent the No.6-ranked lightweight from escaping after he'd locked in the kimura submission. Exuding more confidence than sweat, Makhachev put the division on notice by demanding a shot at the title next.

The Dagestani flexed his impressive record in a bid to secure a fight against the victor of the upcoming fight between top contender Dustin Poirier and current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. That blockbuster clash will take place at UFC 269 in December.

With his latest success, Islam Makhachev will certainly be keeping a close eye on next month's title fight.

