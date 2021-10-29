Watch: YouTuber Abdu Rozik sends message to Dan Hooker after internet rival Hasbulla Magomedov voiced support for Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 267 

Ahead of his blockbuster UFC 267 fight with Islam Makhachev on Fight Island this Saturday, Dan Hooker received support from internet personality and Hasbulla Magomedov's rival Abdu Rozik.

Fans online have often teased a celebrity bout between Rozik and Magomedov, who is fondly known as 'Mini Khabib (Nurmagomedov)'. The Dagestan native is also Makhachev's neighbor and friend.

Rozik has now taken to social media to back Hooker to knock out Makhachev in the UAE, while also calling out Magomedov in the process.

"Hi, Dan Hooker. Knock out Islam. Hasbulla, I am coming for you," said Rozik.

Watch Abdu Rozik send a message to Dan Hooker below:

"The Hangman" (21-10), who only fought at UFC 266 last month in Las Vegas, will square off against Islam Makhachev (20-1) in a battle between lightweight contenders. The winner of this clash will most likely be involved in a 155-pound title eliminator next.

Dan Hooker and Hasbulla Magomedov exchanged words a few days ago

A reporter asked Dan Hooker at the UFC 267 media day in Abu Dhabi if he was upset that Hasbulla Magomedov was supporting Islam Makhachev. The New Zealander responded by stating that the Russian sensation had picked the losing horse.

"Who's the other bloke? Who’s the guy on my team? Abdu Rozik? Abdu’s on my team. I got a horse in the race now. Now, I’m training my boy. I’m training my boy up, no word of a lie, I’m not even s******g. Abdu’s on my team. Hasbulla can be on his team. He's picked his horse, he's picked a losing horse. Game on, baby" .

Watch Dan Hooker speak about Abdu Rozik to journalists below:

Magomedov then responded to Hooker on social media a few hours later by saying that he would smash Rozik and his friend Makhachev would smash "The Hangman".

"Dan Hooker, listen to me my brother. Smash you, be careful."

Watch Hasbulla Magomedov respond to Dan Hooker on Instagram below:

Magomedov will be in attendance at the Etihad Arena this weekend. He is also set to meet with UFC president Dana White ahead of UFC 267.

