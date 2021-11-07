"I can really use the 50Gs" - Chris Curtis reveals he is 'hilariously broke' right now after spending everything for his MMA career 

After his victory over betting favorite Phil Hawes in a middleweight contest during the preliminary card UFC 268, debutant Chris Curtis spoke revealed that he was 'hilariously broke' in his attempt to make it big in the sport.

Speaking to media following his bout at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Curtis insisted that people tweet in support of him so that he gets the Performance of the Night bonus from UFC president Dana White.

"I've done this for 10 years. I've eat, sleep and trained this. I don't party, I don't drink, I don't you know smoke. I train for like for seven hours a day and go home seven days a week. So this is just step one. You guys hear this a lot but I'm hilariously broke right now. I've spent everything I had to pursue this career. I'm hilariously poor. So to get a knockout on Madison Square Garden, probably the worst card to get a knockout on with freakin Gaethje vs. Chandler on it and Usman though. Thanks, guys! But if Dana White is so inclined, I could really use the 50Gs, please. I was a 4-to-1 underdog. I was never supposed to be here, never supposed to win that fight. Ten years late, and I knocked him out. 50Gs lets me change everything about my life right now. Please hashtag it or whatever - please give Chris Curtis money," said Curtis.

'The Action Man' holds a 27-8 record in his professional MMA career and it took him over ten years to finally fight in the UFC.

Chris Curtis ended Phil Hawes' seven-fight winning streak at UFC 268

34-year-old Chris Curtis was initially on the backfoot against Phil Hawes at UFC 268. However, he turned the tables to seal a TKO victory with hard punches at the 4:27 mark of the first round.

Hawes is considered a fighter with huge potential, and several MMA pundits and fans thought he would easily beat Curtis. However, it was the Cincinnati native who triumphed in the 185-pound outing.

