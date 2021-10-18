"Even Khabib really couldn't stop those" - Coach Javier Mendez suggests what Justin Gaethje's main weapon could be against Michael Chandler

Javier Mendez expressed his opinion on the upcoming lightweight fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Mendez backed Gaethje to have a massive advantage in one technical aspect.

Mendez stated that Justin Gaethje's low-calf kicks might be the deciding factor. He then recalled Gaethje's devastating use of the kicks on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

Speaking on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Mendez said:

"Chandler's hell of a fighter, he's got good speed, good power, and Gaethje has got a little bit [better] chin, and he's fantastic at those low-calf kicks, and I don't think Michael is very proficient with those calf kicks, just like I wanted Khabib [to be]. He's coming after your legs, he's coming after your legs, and I don't think Michael will be able to stop them, he's so good at it. Even Khabib really couldn't stop those calf kicks."

Watch Javier Mendez's full interview below:

Justin Gaethje's kicks are considered to be one of the best weapons in modern MMA. They significantly affect his opponent's mobility in the octagon. They can also lead to devastating injuries.

Watch Justin Gaethje's low-calf kicks below:

Justin Gaethje claims he will finish Michael Chandler 'as fast as possible' at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje is committed to knocking out Michael Chandler in New York on November 6.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 268 in November, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN .Contracts have not been signed, but both parties agreed to the bout. The promotion is targeting Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 for the event. Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 268 in November, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.Contracts have not been signed, but both parties agreed to the bout. The promotion is targeting Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 for the event. https://t.co/blbjAs19Dy

Discussing his gameplan with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'The Highlight' said he wanted to finish the former Bellator lightweight champion as quickly as possible.

"You know, being a wrestler, being a competitor his whole life, I think he's gonna come out firing shots. I think it's gonna be a great fight... Will he start wrestling after I start landing big shots? I'm not sure, probably. I've been defending takedowns my entire life. So, if he wants to waste energy there, that's fine. When he stands up, he won't be able to block his face anymore. I think he's a fighter. He gets really extended... I think I'm gonna go out there and try to break this dude as fast as possible, as violently as possible, obviously!"

Watch the full interview below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh