"She's got a scammer a** husband" - Colby Covington goes after Kamaru Usman's family during heated exchange at UFC 268 press conference

Colby Covington jibed at Kamaru Usman’s family during their heated war of words at the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference. Referring to Kamaru’s father, Muhammed Usman, as a “scammer a** husband” and a “scam artist”, Covington claimed that he feels sorry for Kamaru’s mother.

Muhammed Usman had previously been convicted of theft and drunk driving offenses. He was later convicted of several other offenses in May 2010. These offenses included health care fraud and money laundering, which was said to be related to a health care fraud scheme.

Muhammed was released from prison in March of this year and attended Kamaru Usman’s UFC 261 fight in April. Colby Covington alluded to these facts and stated:

“Hey, Marty, is your daddy, the jailbird, coming on Saturday night? I’ve got to look up with law enforcement. If you want me to call his parole officer, I’ll make sure he can come on Saturday night. You want me to make sure? Damn, Marty’s; man, I feel so bad for Mrs. Usman (Kamaru Usman’s mother). Think about that – She’s got a cheating a** son, and she’s got a scammer a** husband. That must be shi**y in that household.”

Kamaru Usman responded to this by asking Colby Covington to “please make that phone call”. Usman added that he needs his father present at the arena to watch him break Colby Covington’s face at UFC 268. ‘Chaos’ fired back by saying:

“What? The only thing that was broken was you broke your daddy out of jail…” Usman hit back by emphasizing that he broke Covington’s jaw in their first fight, whereas ‘Chaos’ reiterated that Usman took fake timeouts in their first fight and was almost finished after eating a liver shot. He also accused Usman of steroid use. Covington once again took aim at Kamaru’s father and noted, “The only thing you broke is your daddy out of prison. Where’s that jailbird at? Is he in the building? We need the scam artist here; just like his son…He’s gonna see you get your face broken on Saturday night. That’s facts, junior.”

You can watch the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference in the video below:

The Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington matchup is one of several exciting fights at UFC 268

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title in a rematch against Colby Covington. The fight will headline UFC 268.

As eagerly-awaited as a grudge match this is, the UFC 268 fight card also comprises several other intriguing matchups. The co-headlining fight features reigning UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas facing Zhang Weili in a rematch.

UFC @ufc



🏆 @RoseNamajunas vs 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili



[ The second chapter of a budding rivalry is upon us 📖🏆 @RoseNamajunas vs 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3pxVxYV The second chapter of a budding rivalry is upon us 📖🏆 @RoseNamajunas vs 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili[ #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3pxVxYV ] https://t.co/C5NA0xHHcQ

Elsewhere on the card, top-tier lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler do battle in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The UFC 268 event will take place on Saturday, November 6th.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku