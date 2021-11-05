"You don't have any brain cells left" - Colby Covington and Justin Gaethje go back and forth during UFC 268 press conference

The long-running feud between Colby Covington and Justin Gaethje spilled over to the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference. During the event, Covington asserted that the UFC lightweight star didn't "have any brain cells left," while Gaethje referred to 'Chaos' as a "b**ch."

One of the questions posed to Justin Gaethje was regarding his teammates – Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas – competing at UFC 268. 'The Highlight' suggested that they'd most definitely emerge victorious on fight night.

“I’ll start it off. Kamaru will finish it off. You’re damn right. (Coach) Trevor Wittman is a genius. And you will see that when we’re inside that octagon. I can’t wait to fight in front of these fans; the f**king chaos, all of it. I f**king love it. Let’s go.” Covington addressed this immediately and jibed, “You’re right, Justin. ‘Chaos’ is in the building.” Gaethje fired back by simply saying, “You’re a b**ch.”

Colby Covington then alluded to Gaethje's grueling fighting style, suggesting that 'The Highlight' had likely sustained significant brain damage. 'Chaos' stated:

"Hey, man, you don’t have any brain cells left, man. You should probably stop talking, man. You sound so illiterate over there.”

Not one to be outdone, Gaethje criticized Colby Covington for talking about Usman’s family.

Dana white then interrupted the verbal exchange between Colby Covington and Justin Gaethje. He let the journalists in attendance know that he would take a few more questions before wrapping up the press conference.

You can watch the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference in the video below:

Justin Gaethje faces a fellow KO artist, while Kamaru Usman aims to go 2-0 against Colby Covington

UFC 268, set to take place on November 6, features three star pupils of world-renowned coach Trevor Wittman competing in pivotal matchups.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is set to face a fellow knockout artist. ‘The Highlight’ will fight the No. 4-ranked Michael Chandler in the opening bout of the UFC 268 fight card.

UFC 268 will be headlined by a welterweight title rematch, a grudge match between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' had previously beaten Covington via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019. At UFC 268, he'll look to go 2-0 against 'Chaos' and put the rivalry to bed.

Current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is scheduled to defend her title in a rematch against former champion Zhang Weili. Akin to Usman, Namajunas aims to go 2-0 against her opponent, whom she’d beaten via first-round KO at UFC 261 in April this year.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Thug Rose is back in New York where she first won the title. Can Zhang exact her revenge?



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD 🇺🇸 Namajunas v Zhang Weili 🇨🇳Thug Rose is back in New York where she first won the title. Can Zhang exact her revenge? #UFC268 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD 🇺🇸 Namajunas v Zhang Weili 🇨🇳Thug Rose is back in New York where she first won the title. Can Zhang exact her revenge?#UFC268 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/DC1GPtL2L8

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Utathya Ghosh