Dan Hooker predicts the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington at UFC 268

Dan Hooker has weighed in on the upcoming UFC welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. ‘The Hangman’ has suggested that he sees Usman winning the rematch even more impressively than the first fight.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Dan Hooker was asked for his thoughts on the Usman-Covington rematch. ‘The Hangman’ responded:

“I feel like it’ll play out like the last one – When you have two, like, high-level wrestlers, they’re obviously not going (to grapple). It’s too hard to take each other down, or they know it uses too much energy. So, it kind of turns into a striking match or a kickboxing match. And, yeah, Usman’s just looking better and better. He’s working with Trevor Wittman, who’s just an absolute wizard. So, yeah, like, his striking is looking even better. So, I think, I feel like he’s gonna put on an even more impressive performance.”

The first fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington witnessed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' successfully defend his UFC welterweight title by defeating Covington via fifth-round TKO. This fight transpired at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Usman has been active and secured a trio of impressive wins inside the octagon since their first fight. Meanwhile, Covington has competed just once, albeit emerging victorious in dominant fashion in his lone appearance inside the octagon. The Usman-Covington rematch will take place at UFC 268 on November 6.

Hooker, on the other hand, is set to return to the octagon later this month. The fan-favorite striking savant is scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in a much-awaited lightweight bout.

Dan Hooker’s quest for UFC gold

Until a few weeks back, Dan Hooker was on a two-fight losing streak and out of the UFC lightweight title picture. Hooker then returned to the win column by beating Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision at UFC 266 this September.

In the aftermath of his impressive win, the UFC roped in Dan Hooker on short notice to replace the injured Rafael dos Anjos and fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. The consensus is that this matchup is a pivotal fight for both athletes.

Makhachev is on an eight-fight win streak, and defeating him could likely catapult Hooker into title contention at lightweight. The Hooker-Makhachev fight is scheduled to take place at UFC 267 on October 30.

