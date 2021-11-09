“I thought he was gonna break his other jaw” - Israel Adesanya was elated to see Kamaru Usman beat Colby Covington at UFC 268

Israel Adesanya was delighted to see his friend and fellow UFC champion Kamaru Usman defeat Colby Covington at UFC 268.

‘The Last Stylebender’ posted a UFC 268 reaction video to his official YouTube channel. Among the fights that Israel Adesanya reacted to in the video was the main event – a welterweight title match between Kamaru Usman and archrival Colby Covington.

The Nigerian-born mma stalwart expressed support for Usman's composure. 'The Last Stylebender' also cheered when the 170-pound king scored a pair of knockdowns against brash Covington.

Adesanya was quick to note Covington was hurt, which caused him to shoot for takedowns. He added 'Chaos' was wary of his friend’s power, which is why he was more cautious in the rematch.

Israel Adesanya then referred to the former interim champion as a “dusty a** b**ch," before stating Covington had to fight at Usman's pace. Adesanya even alluded to Usman purportedly breaking Covington’s jaw in their first fight at UFC 245 back in 2019.

Celebrating Usman’s unanimous decision win over Covington at UFC 268, ‘The Last Stylebender’ stated:

“Of course, ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru.” Adesanya continued, “Same again, same same. Round two, I literally almost had a heart attack because I thought he was gonna break his other jaw. Yeah, I take inspiration from it because it’s like, dominance as a champion; dominance and letting people know you’re not going to be second best. You’re going to be on top. No matter who’s around right now, there’s always going to be someone that’s better than you.”

You can watch Israel Adesanya weigh in on the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington UFC 268 rematch in the video below:

Israel Adesanya aims to continue his reign of dominance at middleweight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moved up to the light heavyweight division to challenge then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in March of this year. Adesanya came up short in his bid to become a two-division champion, however, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! Showing the world that his middleweight reign isn't over yet!🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! #UFC263 Showing the world that his middleweight reign isn't over yet!🏆🇳🇬 @Stylebender was convincing everywhere tonight! #UFC263 https://t.co/cekascxMr6

Regardless, Israel Adesanya returned to the 185-pound class and successfully defended his belt by beating Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision in their UFC 263 rematch. Adesanya is making good on his vow to rule his division with an iron fist.

Raphael Marinho @raphamarinho Com Ngannou X Gane no PPV de janeiro, UFC agora está perto de fechar a revanche entre Israel Adesanya X Robert Whittaker para 12 de fevereiro, no UFC 271. Luta de Jacob Malkoun (companheiro de treino de Whittaker) contra AJ Dobson foi transferida para a mesma data. #feedmma Com Ngannou X Gane no PPV de janeiro, UFC agora está perto de fechar a revanche entre Israel Adesanya X Robert Whittaker para 12 de fevereiro, no UFC 271. Luta de Jacob Malkoun (companheiro de treino de Whittaker) contra AJ Dobson foi transferida para a mesma data. #feedmma

On that note, Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his UFC middleweight title in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12th, 2022. Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be determined.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Joshua Broom