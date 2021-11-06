"Kamaru is a champion of champions" - Joe Rogan explains why he thinks Kamaru Usman belongs to the 'all-time great category'

Joe Rogan believes Kamaru Usman is among the all-time greats in mixed martial arts. The color commentator and stand-up comedian lauded Usman ahead of UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will defend his UFC welterweight championship against No.1 contender Colby Covington in a rematch this Saturday.

During a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan told American endurance athlete and author Cameron Hanes that there is a real argument that Usman is the best in the sport's history.

"I think at the championship level like the true champions Kamaru is a champion of champions. I think he's in this all-time great category. Let's imagine this fight is not taking place right now and you are not comparing him with Colby. You just look at what he's done so far and his skill level I think he got a real argument that he is right now the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. If you look at what his accomplishments are, one loss ever in his entire mixed martial arts career. Has run through everyone in his division, including winning a title over a dominant Tyron Woodley. Five-round rout, just destroyed him... He has a real argument that he's the best guy in the sport," said Rogan.

Watch Joe Rogan in conversation with Cameron Hanes below:

Rogan will return to the commentary desk at UFC 268. He will be calling the fights live at the venue for the first time since UFC 264 in July this year.

Kamaru Usman claimed he wanted to box Canelo Alvarez and 'Cinnamon' trolled the UFC champ for that

The No.1 UFC men's pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman recently called for a superfight between himself and superstar boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Usman stressed that a boxing bout between the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world of combat sports would entertain fight fans around the globe.

However, when asked if he was ready to fight the MMA great, Alvarez mocked Kamaru Usman by saying that he was looking for a big payday at the expense of the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titleholder.

A high-profile crossover between professional MMA and boxing happened in August 2017 when Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. The latter won the encounter via TKO in the 10th round.

