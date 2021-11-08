"Gonna expose the fake real soon" - Jorge Masvidal takes a shot at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' called him out following UFC 268 loss

Jorge Masvidal has taken multiple jibes at his former teammate Colby Covington in response to 'Chaos' calling him out after UFC 268.

Covington came up short in his UFC 268 rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, losing via unanimous decision. Nevertheless, 'Chaos' has vowed to keep improving and work his way back to the top. Covington also suggested that he'd like to fight his close friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal next.

On that note, in a tweet posted by Ibrahim Kawa, Ibrahim seemingly took a jibe at Colby Covington. Kawa's tweet featured a photo of Colby Covington juxtaposed with one of incumbent US President Joe Biden. The post read:

“Can you spot the difference? Both stutter and both seem to have cra**ed their pants”

"Can you spot the difference? Both stutter and both seem to have cra**ed their pants"

Jorge Masvidal responded with a tweet of his own.

Find Masvidal's tweet below:

‘Gamebred’ followed this up with another tweet.

Check it out below:

Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal claimed that Colby Covington’s fallout with him and departure from ATT (American Top Team) was due to the myriad of controversial comments made by ‘Chaos’.

Furthermore, Masvidal alleged that another notable reason behind Covington’s feud against him and ATT was because he didn’t pay his coaches the money they were owed.

Alluding to these allegations, Jorge Masvidal has now reignited the topic of Colby Covington purportedly betraying his trainers and gym. Masvidal has predicted that Covington will soon leave his current gym, MMA Masters, as well. ‘Gamebred’ tweeted:

“2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking sh** on the way out. Rinse wash repeat”

"2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking sh** on the way out. Rinse wash repeat"

Jorge Masvidal returns at UFC 269, while a possible Colby Covington fight looms on the horizon

Jorge Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses against Kamaru Usman. Masvidal is currently scheduled to fight longtime rival Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11.

Losing to Edwards could prove to be detrimental to Jorge Masvidal’s brand and take him out of the upper echelons of the welterweight division for the foreseeable future. That said, win, lose, or draw at UFC 269, many believe that Masvidal will eventually face Colby Covington inside the octagon before retiring to settle their intense rivalry.

