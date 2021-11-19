"Usman beat his a** so hard, now he's a nice guy" - Jorge Masvidal on Colby Covington showing respect to Kamaru Usman after their UFC 268 fight

Jorge Masvidal has criticized his friend-turned-foe Colby Covington for what ‘Gamebred’ suggests is simply a “nice guy” act after UFC 268.

Colby Covington lost to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 268 earlier this month. Despite taking several personal jibes at Usman leading up to their fight, ‘Chaos’ expressed his respect for the champion inside the octagon immediately after their rematch.

Covington did, however, return to talking trash against Usman soon after the brief show of respect. On that note, in an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal was asked who he’d like to fight next. Masvidal responded by jibing at Covington:

“If it was right now in this particular day and time, I would say I would beat Leon’s a** because I signed him. I made an agreement with a man like, ‘Hey, I’m f**king you up next.’ I want to hold on to that as much as possible. But if that’s not able to happen, of course, I’d love to bash Colby’s face in. We’re talking about the biggest coward in my sport, all across, all divisions, all sports. I mean, this guy is the king coward. He can’t control himself but being a coward."

"So, I would love to smash his face in and get a handsome reward on it. But at this particular time, since I signed first with Leon, I would like to address Leon’s b**ch-a** first. And then, we’ll take care of the fragile rat guy. But, you know, now he’s changing his gimmick. Now he’s a nice guy and sh**. Usman beat his a** so hard, now he’s a nice guy. Damn, that f**king. Wow! What a f**king turn of events, huh? That f**king coward.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal's conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal is likely to make his much-awaited return to the octagon in March 2022

Jorge Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses against UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. Masvidal’s most recent fight was a second-round KO loss against Usman at UFC 261 in April this year.

Following this, Jorge Masvidal emphasized that he’ll compete as frequently as possible so as to reenter the title picture. Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11th. Nevertheless, the Cuban-American fighter withdrew from the Edwards matchup due to an undisclosed injury.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal revealed that he could return to the octagon in March 2022. The BMF champion is willing to face any top welterweight willing to step inside the octagon with him, including Edwards and Covington.

Moreover, Jorge Masvidal has also been going back and forth with Conor McGregor on social media as of late. This, in turn, has reignited discussions regarding a potential fight between the two MMA megastars – a much-discussed dream matchup in 2019 and 2020 that failed to materialize.

Presently, Masvidal’s next opponent is yet to be revealed.

Edited by Josh Evanoff