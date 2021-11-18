"I think he’s a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day" - Jorge Masvidal takes shots at Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has sounded off on Conor McGregor amid their ongoing war of words. ‘Gamebred’ asserted that McGregor is “a bitter old man” and referenced the recent video wherein the Irishman was seen staring down Max Holloway on a TV screen.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, BMF champion Jorge Masvidal addressed Conor McGregor’s birthday tweet against him. The Miami resident turned 37 on November 12. Conor McGregor posted a tweet criticizing Masvidal for pulling out of his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards.

Jorge Masvidal – who withdrew from the fight due to an undisclosed injury – hit back at Conor McGregor on Twitter. Ariel Helwani brought up the exchange of words and asked for Masvidal’s thoughts on the same. ‘Gamebred’ responded by stating:

“I think he's a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day. It s**ks for him that he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together as far as fighting goes… This dude’s gonna end up f**king snorting himself to death… You go to rehab, motherf***er, and treat older people the right way.”

Back in 2019 and in 2020, the MMA community was rife with speculation regarding a potential fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. Despite fan interest in a showdown between the two MMA megastars being incredibly high at the time, the dream matchup didn’t come to fruition.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa addressed this and indicated that ‘Notorious’ doesn’t intend to fight Jorge Masvidal. Kawa claimed that he’s contacted Conor McGregor’s team on multiple occasions and that they’ve consistently turned down a possible fight against Masvidal.

Presently, McGregor is recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Watch Jorge Masvidal and Malki Kawa in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour below:

Jorge Masvidal could fight friend-turned-foe Colby Covington in 2022

Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards this December at UFC 269 but withdrew due to an injury. The Cuban-American fighter is currently recovering, and Edwards has indicated that he’s aiming to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title next.

Masvidal’s former roommate and friend-turned-foe Colby Covington is coming off a unanimous decision loss in his rematch against Kamaru Usman. ‘Chaos’ faced the champion at UFC 268 earlier this month and has emphasized that he’d like to fight Masvidal next.

Jorge Masvidal is looking to return to the octagon in March 2022. Neither 'Gamebred' nor 'Chaos' have their respective next opponents or comeback dates confirmed yet. Jorge Masvidal revealed that if the Edwards fight isn’t rescheduled, he’d be open to coaching a season of TUF opposite Covington and fighting him next.

Edited by Avinash Tewari